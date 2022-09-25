Tua Tagovailoa is back on the field after exiting the Dolphins' game against the Bills at the end of the first half with a head injury. The Dolphins had been labeled as questionable to return.

Tagovailoa hit his head on the field following a late push by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Tagovailoa, who was wobbly and struggling to stay on his feet following the head shot, was helped to the locker room by Miami's medical staff. Milano was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. The score was tied 14-14 at the time of Tagovailoa's absence.

Teddy Bridgewater temporarily replaced Tagovailoa, who was 8 of 10 for 76 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game. The injury does not appear to be serious, however, as Tagovailoa led the Dolphins' offense on their first drive of the second half.