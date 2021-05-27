The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most interesting teams to follow this offseason. Not only did they hire college football legend Urban Meyer as head coach, but they also took former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, and even paired him with his college running back in Travis Etienne with their second pick in the opening round. Still, these storylines pale in comparison to what they did earlier this month, when they signed former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to play tight end.

Tebow hasn't taken a snap in the NFL since 2012, but he does have a history of success with coach Meyer. During his collegiate days at Florida, Tebow won two BCS national championships, was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. While Tebow's new position may read "tight end," that's actually not a fair assessment. According to a new report, Tebow will likely be used in a utility role -- much like Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints.

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Dianna Russini revealed on "Get Up!" that she has spoken to some people in Jaguars training camp that believe Tebow could wear many different hats for Meyer in 2021.

"There are people in camp right now who strongly believe the reason why Urban Meyer brought Tim Tebow in is not to play tight end, but actually to use him in that utility role, that Taysom Hill role that we see Sean Payton use in New Orleans," Russini said, (H/T 247Sports). "In terms of comparing the two, we always talk about on this show how much Sean Payton loves Taysom Hill. It's been very obvious over the years. That same kind of love is what Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer have between each other. It could be a very similar situation, but in terms of football, this is something we could be seeing."

Tony Khan, Jaguars' chief football strategy officer and son of team owner Shad Khan, said this offseason that Meyer truly believes Tebow can help the Jaguars win, and that would make more sense if Tebow was playing in a utility role as opposed to a traditional tight end. It also may mean Tebow has a better chance to make the 53-man roster.

The Jaguars gave Tebow a one-year, $920K contract with zero guaranteed money and an injury split -- which is the minimum contract. Meyer guaranteed his former college quarterback nothing but a chance, but he could be playing in several different positions as he attempts an NFL comeback.