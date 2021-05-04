Last Thursday was one of the most eventful days of the NFL year. Yes, the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft took place that night, but there were other shocking developments that were brought to light even before the Jacksonville Jaguars were officially put on the clock. The Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers debacle was certainly a storyline that grabbed attention, but another report had to do with former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

That Thursday, NFL Network reported that Tebow recently worked out for the Jaguars. Not as a quarterback, but as a tight end! This week, Tony Khan, the Jaguars' chief football strategy officer and son of team owner Shad Khan, told Bleacher Report that new head coach Urban Meyer really does believe Tebow can help this team win.

"Tim has definitely come in and worked out," Khan said, (H/T Pro Football Talk). "So beyond that, I can't say too much, but Tim has come in and worked out as a tight end. That's not a position that we've seen him play, but it's a position that he's been practicing at with us. So that will be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense, too. Obviously Urban knows Tim really well and Tim has got a great history of winning. Urban really believes he can help us, and I think it makes a lot of sense. And it's a position where we need to get better."

Tebow was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and even won a playoff game in his second season. After the Broncos signed Peyton Manning the following offseason, however, Tebow was traded to the New York Jets and soon found himself out of the league.

Tight end is a position we have not seen Tebow play, but the 33-year-old does have a legitimate connection with the Jaguars' new head coach. Back during his collegiate days at the University of Florida, Tebow and Meyer won two BCS national championships. Under Meyer's tutelage, Tebow was also a two-time SEC Player of the Year and won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. The two have apparently stayed close -- even in the literal sense. According to property documents obtained by the Jacksonville Daily Record, Meyer just purchased a new home in south Jacksonville that is located just three doors down from Tebow. Pen has still yet to be put to paper, but this would be one of the most interesting signings in recent memory.