Urban Meyer would 'absolutely' be open to taking Dallas Cowboys coaching job if an offer came his way

The Dallas Cowboys aren't currently looking for a new head coach, but if that job should come open in the next few months, there's already at least one well-qualified candidate who would definitely be interested in filling the position, and that's Urban Meyer.

Although the former Ohio State coach has never held a job at the pro level, he certainly sounded fascinated by the idea of coaching the Cowboys during a recent interview on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

The conversation about the Cowboys coaching job started with Cowherd asking Meyer whether not he thought Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley might be interested in potentially filling the position, and while giving his answer, Meyer basically started gushing about how amazing it would be to coach the Cowboys.

"Pure speculation, because I know [Riley], but I don't know him like that, but that's the one [job]," Meyer said. "That's the New York Yankees, that's the Dallas Cowboys, that's the one. Great city, you got Dak Prescott, you got Zeke Elliott, you got a loaded team, and I can't speak for [Riley] obviously -- I hate to even speculate -- because I don't know him, that's really not fair, but to me, that's the one job in professional football that you kind of say, 'I gotta go do that.'"

After Meyer mentioned that it's the "one job" that any coach would have to consider, Cowherd asked him if he would be open to taking it if the Cowboys called.

"Absolutely. Absolutely," Meyer said. "That one? Yes."

Before any fans in Dallas start fantasizing about the possibility of getting Meyer, we should point out that he made sure to note that the Cowboys haven't contacted him. Of course, the reason they haven't contacted him is because they already have a coach in Jason Garrett, who may or may not be on the hot seat.

Although the Cowboys are on a three-game losing streak, owner Jerry Jones has been insisting that Garrett's job being in danger is simply not the case. Following the Cowboys' 24-22 loss to the Jets in Week 6, Jones made it clear that Garrett's job is currently safe.

"I haven't even come close to those future-type considerations," Jones said of possibly firing Garrett. "... I'm looking at future as next week against those Eagles. I'm looking next week against our division."

Jones also gave out some Garrett-related gambling advice in early October.

"Don't bet any money [on Garrett getting fired]," Jones said, via ESPN.com. "You'll lose it."

Although Garrett has a job now, the fact of the matter is that he might not have one in January, especially if the Cowboys struggle over their final nine games. Garrett is currently in the final year of his contract, and if the Cowboys were to finish under .500, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jones let him walk.

As for Meyer, he's only been out of coaching for less than a year. The former Ohio State coach shockingly announced his retirement in December, just weeks before he coached his final game with the Buckeyes in the 2019 Rose Bowl. In 17 seasons as a college head coach, the 55-year-old Meyer has won three national championships and seven conference titles.