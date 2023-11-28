The Minnesota Vikings are getting their best player back on the field. The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they will activate Justin Jefferson from injured reserve.

Jefferson has been out since injuring his hamstring during a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 5. He was placed on injured reserve and has sat out each of Minnesota's last seven games. The Vikings designated him to return from IR a few weeks back and he has been listed as limited for most practices, but they had yet to activate him for a game.

With the Vikings taking their bye in Week 13 following a loss to the division rival Chicago Bears on Monday night, Jefferson will be able to return for the Week 14 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In four-plus games prior to his injury, Jefferson caught 36 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns. He was on pace to top his league-best numbers from the 2022 season (128 catches, 1,809 yards, 8 TDs) where he was named both a First Team All-Pro and Offensive Player of the Year.

In his absence, Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell have operated as the Vikings' three top wide receivers, while tight end T.J. Hockenson has been the seemingly preferred target for Joshua Dobbs in recent weeks. We don't yet know if Dobbs will maintain the starting role, or if the Vikings will turn to Nick Mullens or rookie Jaren Hall.

Whomever is under center when Jefferson comes back will be a change for him, as Kirk Cousins had yet to tear his Achilles when Jefferson initially went down. We'll see how he is able to maintain his track record of elite production with a new quarterback throwing him the ball.