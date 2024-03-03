Justin Jefferson's patience is about to be handsomely rewarded. The Vikings' receiver is slated to receive a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history, according to ESPN.

Jefferson's deal is expected to pay him more than $30 million annually, per the report. No wideout in league history has ever made north of $30 million annually. Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is the only receiver that makes $30 million per year.

Hill signed a four-year, $120 million deal that included a $25.5 million signing bonus and $72 million guaranteed. It's expected that Jefferson's new contract will dwarf those numbers.

Jefferson's extraordinary start to his career has put himself in this position. The 2020 first-round pick racked up over 3,000 receiving yards during his first two seasons. He led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards in 2022 while helping Minnesota post a 13-4 record.

In 2023, Jefferson went over 1,000 receiving yards for a fourth straight year despite missing seven games with an injury.

It was recently reported that Jefferson wanted to know the Vikings' plans at quarterback before pursuing a contract extension. It's assumed that Jefferson wants to continue to play with Kirk Cousins, who is slated to become a free agent.

While the Vikings' quarterback plans are unknown, it appears likely that Jefferson will be in Minnesota for the long haul.