The New Orleans Saints remain atop the NFC South standings and look to add to their lead as they travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Saints (5-4) have won two straight games, most recently a 24-17 over the Bears in Week 9. The Vikings (5-4) are winners of four straight games, including a 31-28 last-minute win in Atlanta last week. Minnesota won this matchup in 2022, a 28-25 road victory. New Orleans is 2-6-1 against the spread, while Minnesota is 5-3-1 ATS In 2023.

Vikings vs. Saints spread: Saints -3

Vikings vs. Saints over/under: 41 points

Vikings vs. Saints money line: Saints -152, Vikings +128

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans enters Sunday's matchup with momentum after having won two straight close games over the Colts and Bears. In games quarterback Derek Carr has thrown for multiple touchdowns, the Saints are 3-0. In last Sunday's victory, Carr completed 25 of 34 passes for 211 yards and two scores with no interceptions.

New Orleans boasts multiple weapons on offense including running back Alvin Kamara and wide receivers Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and Rashid Shaheed. Olave leads the team with 50 receptions for 563 yards, though the big playmaker Shaheed has 501 receiving and is averaging nearly 20 yards per catch. Kamara, despite missing three games due to a suspension, trails Olave by only seven receptions as he's Carr's preferred check-down option. New Orleans' passing game will have to be in sync once again to stop the momentum of Minnesota's defense. See which team to pick here.

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings' heroics last week were led by quarterback Josh Dobbs, who had zero practice time with his new teammates after being acquired from Arizona before the NFL's trade deadline. After rookie QB Jaren Hall was hurt early in the game, Dobbs filled in admirably, throwing for 158 yards and two scores, while rushing for 66 yards on seven attempts. Now that he has a full week of practice with his new teammates, Dobbs should be more familiar with his supporting cast in Minnesota.

With All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson set to miss his fifth straight game with a hamstring injury, Minnesota will continue to be led by tight end T.J. Hockenson and rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison. Hockenson has at least eight targets and 50 or more receiving yards in each game Jefferson has missed. Addison has scored five touchdowns combined in his last five games and should be a focal point in Minnesota's passing attack once again. See which team to pick here.

