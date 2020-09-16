After one week of action in the NFL, one of the biggest surprises is in the NFC East, where the Washington Football Team currently sits alone in first place. If you had told someone at the beginning of the offseason that the Washington Football Team would be atop the division after one week, the biggest shocker to them would have been the fact that there's something called the "Washington Football Team" in the NFL.

That team name has existed for less than two months and originally, it sounded like the team was going to scrap it after just one season, because it was supposed to serve as a placeholder until the team had time to come up with a new name. As it turns out though, Washington might end up keeping the "Football Team" name.

During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, team owner Dan Snyder said that if fans embrace the new name, then there's a very good chance that the team is going to keep it.

"Sure, it's possible!" Snyder wrote in an email when asked if the name might stick around. "If the Washington Football Team name catches on and our fans embrace it then we would be happy to have it as our permanent name. I think we have developed a very classy retro look and feel."

Not only have fans embraced the name so far, but they've also embraced the uniforms, which were unveiled in late July along with a slightly redesigned helmet.

One thing that everyone loves is winning and if Washington keeps doing that, there's a good chance that everyone from fans to sponsors to players will embrace the new name even more.

"We want our future name and brand to stand for something that unifies people of all backgrounds and to continue to be a source of pride for the next 100 years or more," Snyder wrote.

After going by their one name for the past 87 years, Washington announced in mid-July that the old name would be retired and that the team would spend the next few months developing a new name. Although there have been a lot of name suggestions thrown out so far -- like the Warriors, Presidents, Red Tails, Renegades, RedHawks and Red Pandas -- Snyder has been tight-lipped about any ideas the team might be considering.

Although Snyder hasn't offered any hints about a potential new name, we took a look at the team's new Washington Football Team merchandise to see if there were any hints about what the new name might be and you can check out our deep dive into every clue by clicking here.

Anyway, if the 2020 season ends up being a success for Washington, don't be surprised if Snyder makes the decision to keep the team's current name, which is the name that currently sits at the top of the NFC East.