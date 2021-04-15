After undergoing a name change prior to the 2020 NFL season, the Washington Football Team will be sticking with the WFT name for at least one more year, but after the 2021 season, there could potentially be another change coming.

The team name could be revamped again as soon as 2022, and apparently, the organization has a quite a few options to choose from. The team sent out an email to season-ticket holders this week with the hope of getting some input on what the new name should be.

In the email, each season-ticket holder was given a list of roughly 10 names and was asked to choose which two were the best. Not every season-ticket holder was given the same list and in the end, the organization sent out more than 30 names to choose from.

In the email, team president Jason Wright noted that Washington will be using input from its fans to help choose the new name.

"This is an ongoing, iterative process -- we've used focus groups, stakeholder interviews, large-scale surveys, and other qualitative and quantitative approaches to understand what fans want and what types of names resonate with our fans," Wright wrote, via NBC Sports Washington. "To that end, we want to ask all of YOU for your input on what kinds of names are most meaningful to you -- which concepts represent what you love about this organization and what it means to you."

Wright has previously said that the team would like to have its new name in place in time for the 2022 season, which means a name change announcement will likely be coming at some point early next year. Right now, the team is trying to whittle the long list of names down and they're doing that by letting fans pick the name that they like the most.

"Each of you will be shown a small selection from a broader pool of brainstormed names that we're getting early feedback on," Wright wrote. "Please note, this is not a vote for the name, but instead an opportunity to capture insights and perspective that will be so important to this next phase of our rebrand journey."

Basically, the names below are ones that the team has been throwing around, and now, they want to get fan input to see which names should be considered going forward.

Here's a list of names Washington fans were asked to choose from (Listed in alphabetical order):

Aces

Ambassadors

Anchors

Archers

Armada

Aviators

Beacons

Belters

Brigade

Commanders

Defenders

Demon Cats

First City Football Club (FCFC)

Griffins

Guardians

Icons

Majors

Monarchs

Pilots

Presidents

Razorbacks

Redtails

Redwolves

Red Hogs

Renegades

Riders

Rising

Royals

Rubies

Swifts

Warriors

Washington DC Football Club (DCFC)

Wayfarers

Wild Hogs

32FC (W32)

Football Team

As you can see at the bottom of the list, the team will consider using Football Team going forward, something team president Jason Wright mentioned back in March.

"There are a set of folks that have warmed to the Washington Football Team," Wright said at the time. "Some of the things that are emerging from that are the Washington Football Team has something that ties deeply to our history.

As for me, I would probably vote for Presidents or Red Hogs, but I have to say, I'm sorry to see that Red Pandas didn't make the cut.