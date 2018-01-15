WATCH: Case Keenum leads Skol chant after throwing game-winning TD in playoffs

Keenum soaked up the glory of a dramatic playoff win in a very cool way

Case Keenum had one special day at the office on Sunday in Minnesota. The Vikings quarterback led an incredible game-winning drive that culminated in a thrilling touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired, sending the Vikes to the NFC Championship game.

It was an amazing finish for Minnesota football fans, who have had to overcome their fair share of disappointing finishes in recent years. This was so good it actually may have been the worth the wait. 

After tossing the game-winner to Diggs, Keenum soaked up the moment by leading the ecstatic home crowd in the "Skol" chant they've been doing for the past few years. It made for an incredible moment at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Keenum, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2012 and bounced around the league as a backup quarterback before taking the reigns in Minnesota this year, is a pretty unlikely playoff hero, so it's pretty cool to see him taking it all in. After the game, he called it the third-best moment of his life.

Also, for what it's worth, that wasn't Keenum's only awesome celebration of the day, either. After a Minnesota touchdown in the first half, the team came together to play some Freeze Tag with Latavius Murray leading the charge. Keenum really committed to the bit.

Thank goodness someone finally unfroze him for that final drive.

