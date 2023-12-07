What had become a bleak season for the New York Giants has been infused with improbable life thanks to a two-game winning streak led by their undrafted, New Jersey-born, chicken cutlet-fed rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito. With the practice squad project turned local icon under center once again, the Giants enter a primetime showdown with the Green Bay Packers at 4-8 and still mathematically in the hunt for a playoff spot.

With the hype for "Tommy Cutlets" still going strong, and in part centered around everything from his mother's chicken cutlets to his favorite vodka parm sandwiches, DeVito sat down with influencer "Meals by Cugine" to rank his top five Italian foods. A distinction was made between DeVito's favorite pasta and his favorite entrees.

Naturally, penne alla vodka came in as DeVito's favorite pasta, followed by linguine with clams, bolognese, ravioli and lasagna. As far as entrees go, DeVito listed cutlets as his number one, followed by eggplant parmigiana, shrimp scampi, chicken francese and veal marsala. "You can do anything with a cutlet," he said, citing how it can be consumed on sandwiches or as its own meal.

DeVito's on-field success and popularity have given the Giants a spark down the stretch along with some much needed hope, something that had been all but lost at midseason when starting quarterback Daniel Jones was lost for the year to a torn ACL and the team dropped to 2-8. The Giants will try to keep the momentum of the Tommy DeVito Effect going against the Packers, as New York gave him the nod to start in Week 14 despite the return of second-string quarterback Tyrod Taylor from injured reserve.