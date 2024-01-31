Patrick Mahomes, like all great players, wants the ball in his hands with the game on the line. That was again the case during Sunday's AFC championship game, with the Kansas City Chiefs needing one more first down to put the Baltimore Ravens away.

"Give me the ball!" Mahomes was overheard telling offensive coordinator Matt Nagy after the Ravens called their third timeout.

Despite being faced with a third-and-9, Nagy obliged, and Mahomes responded by completing a back-breaking, 32-yard completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The completion sealed the Chiefs' 17-10 win and fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

The play was example of two things: how far the Chiefs have come this season and Mahomes' unshakeable confidence in himself. The Chiefs probably don't make that play five weeks ago, when their receiving corps had the collective confidence of Shaq at a free throw line.

But on Sunday, with the season on the line, Mahomes and Co. delivered while showing that they are still the AFC's marquee club. In less than two weeks, they'll look to show the world that they are still the NFL's best team, too.