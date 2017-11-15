WATCH: Lions' Marvin Jones wows Katy Perry with his 'American Idol' audition

Did you know that "American Idol" is still on TV? And did you also know that Katy Perry is one of the judges?

If you answered 'yes' to either of those questions, then congratulations -- you're officially more well-versed in televised singing competitions than I.

Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. clearly knew about these things, as evidenced by the fact that he actually auditioned for the show in Nashville over the summer. We won't get to see Jones' full audition until the new season of the show airs next Spring, but we've got an early sneak courtesy of ESPN.

It's quite clear that Jones wasn't there to fool around. The 27-year-old shows off a decent set of pipes as he provides his rendition of "I Can't Make You Love Me," though he attributed the song to Tank when the original was recorded by Bonnie Raitt.

In any case, Perry was clearly impressed.

@katyperry was blown away by Lions receiver @marvinjonesjr at his American Idol tryout. A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:46am PST

The pop star did her best to inquire why Jones chose football over singing, but Luke Bryan jumped in to remind her of the receiver's 40-yard dash time (though Jones actually had a 4.46 at the combine, not a 4.3 as Bryan claimed).

Jones didn't exactly have to worry about earning the votes to move on to the Hollywood portion of the competition, as his day job requires a significant time commitment and would have prevented him from doing so. Not to mention it already pays him quite well; Jones signed a $40 million extension with the Lions last year.

At the very least, he was able to reveal a secret ability and show that he's no one-trick pony when it comes to his talents.