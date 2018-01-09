WATCH: Tom Brady stars in upcoming documentary series 'Tom vs. Time'

'Tom vs Time,' a documentary starring Tom Brady, is coming soon. Facebook Watch

As his New England Patriots prepare for a Divisional Round showdown with the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady has been left to answer questions about reported discord within the organization that's called him its quarterback for 18 seasons.

Soon enough, Brady might be explaining his side of the story on his own show.

As the defending Super Bowl champion ramps up promotion of his TB12 brand early in the new year, the 40-year-old MVP candidate is now set to unveil a deeper look at his life on and off the field -- and his battle against time -- in an appropriately titled documentary series, "Tom vs Time." Created by Boston-area filmmaker Gotham Chopra and produced under the Religion of Sports documentary venture, the six-part Facebook Watch special touts "unprecedented access" to Brady and his dedication to the NFL.

"I have thought for many years how cool it would be to show fans other aspects of my life and interact with them in a different way," Brady said in a press release issued to CBSSports.com. "I have been a part of features in magazines, newspapers and TV shows, but I've never tried anything like what we decided to do with this docu-series. I hope fans enjoy seeing what we captured."

In Facebook's trailer for "Tom vs Time," the five-time title winner is shown at home, training alongside his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and, of course, on the field. He also hints that he's still adamant about postponing retirement for as long as possible.

"If you're going to compete against me, you'd better be willing to give up your life, because I'm giving up mine," Brady says. "When I see myself out there, I feel like, 'Man, I still do this, and I do it better than I've ever done it, so why should I stop?'"