Statements were made throughout the NFL in Week 13. The Philadelphia Eagles showcased why they are the best team in the NFC this season with a convincing win over the Tennessee Titans while the Cincinnati Bengals backed up their quest to repeat as AFC champions with a statement victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie while the San Francisco 49ers kept their winning streak alive even though Jimmy Garoppolo is done for the year. While on the subject of quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts made an even bigger statement for MVP with another standout performance this week.

The overreactions were aplenty of all the games between teams with winning records in Week 13. Which ones will stick? Which ones will need reality checks?

Jalen Hurts is the front-runner for NFL MVP

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Hurts had another dominant day for the Eagles, throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns (with no interceptions) while rushing for a touchdown in Philadelphia's blowout victory over Tennessee. This comes one week after Hurts rushed for 157 yards in a prime-time win over Green Bay.

Hurts has 29 touchdowns on the year (20 passing, nine rushing) while accumulating 3,549 combined yards (2,940 passing, 609 rushing) through 12 games -- an average of 295.8 per game. He's led the Eagles to the best record in football and is the best player on the best team.

There's a significant case for Hurts to be made for MVP right now. Patrick Mahomes is still right there with 4,091 combined yards (3,808 passing, 283 rushing) and 32 touchdowns (30 passing, two rushing), which will make this final sprint for the league's top individual honor worth the hype.

The Chiefs won't get home-field advantage in the playoffs

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Chiefs still have a shot at home-field advantage even with Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Kansas City doesn't play any AFC team with a winning record the rest of the way and only trails the Bills by a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Chiefs are still set up to win 13-plus games, which should be enough to get them at least a top-two seed.

The Bills have to play three of their next four games against teams with a winning record, two straight in the division. The Ravens and Bengals can't be considered out of the race either at 8-4.

The 49ers can win the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Purdy had a nice relief appearance for Jimmy Garoppolo, completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (88.8 rating) in the 49ers' win over the Dolphins. The last overall pick in the 2022 draft is going to be the No. 1 quarterback for San Francisco with Garoppolo out for the year.

Can Purdy lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl? San Francisco's defense is elite and can carry Purdy, but he'll have to make some key throws in January to get the 49ers to Arizona. Let's see how defenses adjust after game planning for him, but there's a good bet Kyle Shanahan will do his best to prepare him for the final five games.

San Francisco is still really good.

The Giants will still make the playoffs

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The tie doesn't help or hurt the Giants, who had a game in hand over the Commanders heading into Sunday's matchup. New York's schedule is brutal down the stretch, starting with Philadelphia next week, followed by Washington again, Minnesota, Indianapolis, then Philadelphia again.

Basically, the Giants held serve. A loss to the Eagles keeps the Giants tied with the Commanders, leaving the rematch in Washington essentially determining a playoff spot in the NFC at this point. If the Giants win that game, they should make the postseason.

The Ravens will miss the playoffs with Lamar Jackson out

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Baltimore still has a shot with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, who was 27 of 32 for 187 yards with an interception in a 10-9 win over Denver. The victory kept Baltimore on top of the AFC North at 8-4 (with the tiebreaker on the Bengals), two games up on the final playoff spot.

How long Jackson is out remains a mystery. Head coach Jon Harbaugh said Jackson could be out "days to weeks." Huntley is the guy for the time being and Baltimore doesn't play a team with a winning record until Cincinnati in Week 18.

The Ravens should still be in good shape, especially with the Patriots and Chargers losing this week.

The Bengals are a playoff lock

Overreaction or reality: Reality

If there was any doubt whether the Bengals could make the playoffs, they are long gone. Joe Burrow threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over the Chiefs, outdueling Patrick Mahomes in the process. Ja'Marr Chase returned with seven catches for 97 yards in his first game back and Samaje Perine rushed for 106 yards filling in for Joe Mixon.

Oh, the Bengals defense forced a Travis Kelce fumble and held Kansas City to 349 yards. This was a huge win for the Bengals, who are in full control of their destiny for a playoff spot. They'll be dangerous come January.

Josh Jacobs will win the NFL rushing title

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Jacobs had another big game on the ground for the Raiders, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Chargers. Jacobs expanded his NFL rushing lead with Derrick Henry struggling for another week and Nick Chubb having an average day.

Jacobs has 1,303 rushing yards to Chubb's 1,119 and Henry's 1,078. He has a 184-yard lead and the Raiders feed him the ball -- full control for the rushing title right now.

The Chargers will miss the playoffs

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Los Angeles still has a shot, as the Chargers sit one game behind New York for the final playoff spot. Sunday's loss to the Raiders was bad, but the Chargers can get back on the right track with a win over the Dolphins next week and the Titans the following week.

The final three games for the Chargers? Those teams have a combined record of 10-26-1. If the Chargers can split the next two games and win out, they can win 10 games -- which should be enough to get a playoff spot.

Again, Los Angeles has to split the next two games first.