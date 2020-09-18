Not a bad start to the season. I can live with 2-1. It was easy money betting against the Jets and Giants last week. I shouldn't have messed around with that teaser, but then again I just might try one again this week! I'm going to ride a few of the teams again this week that I liked to either cover or get blown out a week ago. This early in the season, I kind of feel like if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Big Ben got a lot better as the game went on and he's starting to tap into some of his new weapons. There's not much not to like about the Steelers other than maybe the right side of their offensive line, but with no Von Miller and Denver's defense lacking some punch, I don't think it will be a big factor. I have a hard time seeing Drew Lock having much success at all against a Steelers defense that is loaded with playmakers at every level and is pretty much good for at least a couple of turnovers per game. Throw in an injury to Phillip Lindsay and I have a hard time seeing Denver control the ball much at all in this one.

Saints -5.5 at Raiders

I just don't see how the Raiders are going to be able to do enough defensively to keep this game all that close. Even if Drew Brees just dinks and dunks it down the field, and even without Michael Thomas, there are just too many weapons who the Raiders will not be able to contain. Look at what the Panthers did a week ago. Sure, the Raiders are opening up a new stadium, but there won't be anybody there and the injuries to the Raiders offensive line will be much more acute against the Saints more gifted and dominant defensive line.

Two-team teaser: Ravens -1 at Texans / 49ers -1 at Jets

Once again I'm looking at two lines that I pretty much like straight up, but don't entirely love, and am combining them on a tease. I have a hard time coming up with a scenario where each of these teams can't win by more than a point. Sure, I'm dreading a push here somewhere -- but not all that much. The Ravens could win this game by more than a point dominating with their run game or their pass game and they will probably be able to do plenty of both. I don't see this Texans passing game providing much resistance to what might be the game's best secondary. The 49ers won't have two straight suspect outings, and while I don't love the receiving group overall, they should be able to cover running nothing but outsize zone and play action. Sam Darnold is going to have his hands full with this 49ers defensive line.