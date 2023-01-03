Good morning, everyone. Today's newsletter is going to look a little bit different than it normally does. Last night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during the first quarter of Buffalo's game against the Bengals. He is currently in critical condition, according to an NFL statement.

The highly anticipated contest between two of the NFL's top teams was paused as it became clear how severe the situation was and then eventually postponed.

Here is what happened, in chronological order, along with the latest information on Hamlin's condition:

Hamlin, 24, got to his feet after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins . He then immediately fell backwards, collapsing back onto the field. He received medical attention and was given CPR and oxygen while on the field .

. He then immediately fell backwards, collapsing back onto the field. . Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance on the field and, about 30 minutes after suffering the injury, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center -- located about six miles from Paycor Stadium.

-- located about six miles from Paycor Stadium. The game was initially suspended temporarily. However, Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met on the field, and the teams ended up going to their respective locker rooms.

and Bengals head coach met on the field, and the teams ended up going to their respective locker rooms. Shortly after 10 p.m. -- more than an hour after the injury -- the game was officially postponed .

. The NFL held a conference call in the wee hours of this morning. Here are the details

Overnight, the Bills released a few more details, explaining that Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" after taking the hit and that his "heartbeat was restored on the field."

It's unclear how, when or if this game will be resumed or made up, but we will have updates for you on the entire situation here.

