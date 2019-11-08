Why Saquon Barkley's dad will be wearing a Jets jersey at Giants' game on Sunday

Sunday's game between the New York Giants and New York Jets is forcing Saquon Barkley's father, Alibay, to root for both teams. The star running back for the Giants revealed that his father -- an enormous Jets fan for his entire life -- is likely going to wear a Joe Namath jersey to the game at MetLife Stadium.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Barkley did admit that his father is still going to root for him to do well with the Giants, but he isn't turning his allegiance to the Jets off.

"I think what he said is he's probably going to wear a Jets jersey. That is going to be an interesting one," Barkley said. "I give it to him, because it's a Joe Namath jersey... At the end of the day, I knew this situation was going to come up.

"But I'm happy for him. I was a Jets fan growing up, too, so it's fun. It's going to be a little fun competition in the Barkley house."

This marks the first time that Barkley's father will have a conflict of the interest. The Giants and Jets didn't face each other during Barkley's rookie season in 2018.

Fortunately for Barkley's dad, he'll blend in because almost all of MetLife Stadium will be divided with fans of both teams in attendance.

"My dad, if you ever met my dad, know my dad, he's been a Jets fan his whole life," Barkley added. "So is he going to root for the Jets? Yes, but he's going to root for the Giants and his son at the same time. So he gets the best of both worlds watching his team that he grew up rooting for and gets to watch his son live his dream."

Barkley has had quite the start to his NFL career as he rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie. The No. 2 overall pick missed time earlier this season with an ankle injury but is finding his groove once again.

This should all certainly make for quite the dynamic in the Barkley family.