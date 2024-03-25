After three tumultuous seasons with the New York Jets, quarterback Zach Wilson received the team's permission to seek a trade. All indications were that Wilson would likely be dealt this offseason, and now, we await that trade partner.

The 24-year-old Wilson isn't likely to have a robust market, even three years removed from going No. 2 overall in the draft. He's struggled with accuracy, injury and perceived leadership issues since his entry to the NFL, with the Jets notably acquiring an aging Aaron Rodgers as his planned successor prior to the 2023 campaign.

Jets owner Woody Johnson called Wilson a "valuable upset" at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, and said that they won't just release him, per SNY. That means there's at least a small chance Wilson could be on the roster in 2024. Johnson also said Wilson needs to be in a situation where he can "observe for a while." Ultimately, he still believes Wilson can reach his potential in the NFL.

"He's got the skill. He can do everything," Johnson said. "There's a reason we drafted him at No. 2 overall."

So where, exactly, could Wilson end up? Here are some potential landing spots:

Zach Wilson NYJ • QB • #2 CMP% 60.1 YDs 2271 TD 8 INT 7 YD/Att 6.17 View Profile

Wilson was unfairly compared to Patrick Mahomes coming out of BYU, but there wouldn't be a better mentor for the physically gifted youngster. K.C. hasn't yet developed a long-term backup for Mahomes, and currently has Ian Book and Chris Oladokun listed behind the best quarterback in the game. Wilson would surely embrace the chance to learn under Andy Reid, an offensive mind who could help the former top pick reach his potential.

If there's one ideal landing spot for an NFL quarterback, it's probably in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers have their new franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy and signed Joshua Dobbs to the room which already includes Brandon Allen, but that doesn't mean San Francisco is 100% done looking at quarterbacks. As we said, Wilson does have potential. He just needs some help in his development.

Yes, maybe Mike LaFleur and Wilson weren't best buddies during their time together in New York. In fact, The Athletic argued it's a reason why Wilson won't be a Ram in 2024, but I'm not so sure. SI.com reported that LaFleur would be "very open" to a potential reunion. Really, it's up to Sean McVay and Les Snead.

Few teams have embraced the QB restoration project quite like the Rams in recent years, taking in-season swings on Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz in successive years. While Matthew Stafford is entrenched as the starter after a resurgent 2023, L.A. could once again use a younger developmental option, even with the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo.