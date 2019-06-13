2019 Stanley Cup Final: Ryan O'Reilly claims Conn Smythe Trophy after record-breaking postseason with Blues
O'Reilly was the first to put St. Louis on the board in Game 7 against the Bruins
After breaking the franchise record for most points scored in a postseason and setting the tone for the St. Louis Blues' first Stanley Cup championship in team history, Ryan O'Reilly has been named the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner.
Responsible for the Blues' first goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, O'Reilly also added an assist in Thursday night's series-clinching victory at TD Garden, finishing this year's playoffs with 23 points -- the most by any player in Blues history. He also ends the Stanley Cup Playoffs tied for the most points among all players and became the first since Wayne Gretzky in 1985 to score in four straight Final games.
Earning the Conn Smythe marks a triumphant conclusion to a whirlwind of a year for O'Reilly, who at the start of summer 2018 was still a member of the Buffalo Sabres. The 28-year-old forward was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in 2009 and spent the first six seasons of his NHL career there, joining Buffalo via trade in 2015.
A 20-goal scorer for three straight seasons with the Sabres, he took his game to another level with St. Louis, which landed him prior to the 2018-19 season as part of a package deal, matching a career-best 28 goals and posting a personal-high 77 points before his postseason run. He had points in all but one game of the Stanley Cup Final series against Boston.
