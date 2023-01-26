Last week, the NHL unveiled its jerseys for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The league went with a Reverse Retro approach this season, so let's see whether it worked.

Over the past few years, every NHL team has introduced two Reverse Retro jerseys, and they have largely been a hit with fans of every team. Because of that success, the NHL chose to take that route by redesigning the jerseys from the 1994 All-Star Game in order to give them a look more appropriate for South Beach.

The updated away jersey features a white torso in the shape of a star with the old-school Western Conference logo in the center. Black and pink piping separates the bottom of the torso and the sleeves, which are covered in a neon blue

The home jerseys, which belong to the Eastern Conference in this instance, feature a black star-shaped torso with neon pink and blue piping and a white accent at the bottom of the torso and sleeves.

Even before this redesign, the 1994 All-Star Game jerseys were a personal favorite of mine. Add in the fact that I'm a sucker for nostalgia, any kind of Miami Vice color scheme, and the orange and black NHL logo, and I think these are some of the best All-Star jerseys in a long time. The NHL hit a home run with both of these, and it's hard for me to even find a small nitpick. Grade -- A+

Now we'll have to see whether this game is as good as the 1994 All-Star Game. Legends like Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull, Brian Leetch, Ray Bourque, Joe Sakic and many others took the ice at Madison Square Garden in a star-studded affair. Alexei Yashin scored the game-winning goal with less than four minutes remaining to give the home team Eastern Conference All-Stars a thrilling 9-8 win.

The puck will drop on the 2023 All-Star Game at 3:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 4 with ABC broadcasting the festivities.