Anaheim Ducks' Cam Fowler needs surgery after breaking his face while blocking a shot

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler will need surgery to fix a facial fracture suffered during a game earlier this week, the team announced on Thursday. He'll be out indefinitely.

Late in the third period of Monday's game Ducks-Predators game, Fowler used his stick to block a shot from Nashville's Craig Smith at close range. After hitting his stick, the puck deflected up into Fowler's face and sent the 26-year-old defenseman crashing to the ice in a heap of pain.

Fowler, who wears a visor, was seen bleeding pretty heavily before a trainer was able to get to him on the ice and provide assistance. Fowler left the game immediately and did not return.

Following the results of a CT scan this week, he'll undergo surgery on Friday to repair a "complex right facial fracture involving the orbital bone, cheekbone and upper jaw bone." The Ducks will wait to set a timetable for his return until after surgery is completed.

The loss is a big one for Anaheim; Fowler is one of the Ducks' most important defensemen on the roster. He averages nearly 25 minutes a night on the Ducks' top defensive pairing and has been productive this season. Fowler has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) through 19 games this season. All three goals came last week when he registered his first NHL hat trick against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Fowler's absence will provide a challenging test for Anaheim, which currently has the league's lowest shots-per-game output (25.7) and the second-highest shots against-per-game average (36.2). The Ducks are 8-9-3 through 20 games this season.