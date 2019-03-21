'Anchorman's' Ron Burgundy will broadcast Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks game
Will Ferrell will also be in attendance
The Los Angeles Kings have had an utterly abysmal season, but Ron Burgundy knows a thing or two about coming back. Will Ferrell will be reprising his "Anchorman" role and appearing as the character in the booth for the Kings on Thursday as they take on the San Jose Sharks.
The Kings are last in the West with just 58 points after making it to the playoffs last season.
Snoop Dogg gave some of the best hockey commentary of the season when he joined the Kings' booth a few months ago, so this should be a fun experiment.
Although "Burgundy's" beat is normally local San Diego news, he should be able to adapt to Los Angeles just fine. Ferrell is a part owner of LAFC, so he's no stranger to L.A. sports.
Now we'll see how he does in the booth. It's a bit different from live news broadcasts, so how he adjusts will be something to keep an eye on.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Current Stanley Cup Playoff matchups
Here's how the playoffs would look if the season ended today
-
Chris Drury takes over as USA GM
Drury had a 12-year NHL career
-
NHLPA Player Poll results
There were some no-brainers but also some shockers in the NHLPA's annual Player Poll
-
NHL Wins and Sins this week
What's right and wrong in the NHL this week
-
Power Rankings: Golden Knights are scary
Aside from Tampa Bay, there might not be a scarier team in hockey than Vegas, which is on a...
-
Martin makes mistake of fighting Chara
Once again, fighting Zdeno Chara is a bad idea