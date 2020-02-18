Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen out multiple weeks with upper-body injury after crashing into boards
Rantanen crashed into the boards during Monday's overtime loss to the Lightning
Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen will be out for multiple weeks after suffering an upper-body injury on Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to NHL.com. Near the midpoint of the second period, the 23-year-old was tripped by opposing defenseman Erik Cernak, causing him to crash into the boards.
Rantanen left the ice and seemed to be grabbing his left shoulder as he exited the game. A minor penalty was handed to Cernak for the play. This season, Rantanen has played 42 games with 41 points coming from 19 goals and 22 assists. He was out from October 25 to November 29 with an ankle injury.
Colorado has struggled as of late and is without goalie Philipp Grubauer, center Nazem Kadri and forwards Matt Calvert and Colin Wilson to lower body injuries. Their struggles are apparent in their 0-2-1 record over their last three games, losing Monday's matchup at the Pepsi Center, 4-3, in overtime.
Coach Jared Bednar spoke about all of these injuries and explained that they have created chances for other players.
"I think every team's going through it a little bit. But you start racking them up with Grubauer, Kadri, Calvert, now Mikko, our other guys got to step up. It's a great opportunity," he said.
