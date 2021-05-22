The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended for eight games after he delivered an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. The play occurred during Wednesday's Game 2 of the playoff series between the two teams.

The Avalanche currently lead the Blues 2-0 in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, if the length of the suspension isn't fully served during the postseason, the remaining games will be served at the start of the 2021-22 regular season.

Kadri began serving the suspension in Friday's Game 3.

Kadri's illegal check took place with 13:30 remaining in the third period of Game 2. As Faulk was skating deep in the Colorado zone, Kadri made a run at him and elbowed him right in the head.

The Avalanche forward was ejected from the game for the illegal check.

This marks the third time that Kadri has been suspended during the Stanley Cup Playoffs in hs career. As a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, he was suspended three games for boarding Boston Bruins forward Tommy Wingels in Game 1 of the First Round series in 2018. In addition, Kadri was also suspended for the remainder of Toronto's First Round playoff series against Boston in 2019 after he cross-checked Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk.

Kadri tallied 32 points (11 goals and 21 assists) in 56 games during the regular season and registered an assist in Game 2 before being ejected.