Chicago Blackhawks forward Corey Perry has not played since Nov. 19, and he has not been around the team at all in recent days. Perry's absence has been shrouded in mystery, and general manager Kyle Davidson addressed the situation at a press conference Saturday.

Perry was a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks' Nov. 22 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets for what the team described as an "organizational decision." The next day, Perry wasn't at practice, and he has been away from the team ever since.

Speaking to the media Saturday, Davidson said there is no timetable for Perry to rejoin the Blackhawks, but provided few details beyond that.

"There's no update on that end," Davidson said. "He's away from the team and will remain so for the foreseeable future. I'm unable to provide any further update on that front."

Interestingly, Davidson did add that the decision came from the team and not Perry himself.

"It's been a team decision, so far, to hold him out," Davidson said. "It is coming from the organization's end, yes."

When asked whether Perry has been held out due to trade-related reasons, Davidson provided a cryptic answer.

"I think to start ruling anything out, I just think it is irresponsible, so I'm just not gonna comment on any possible outcome," Davidson said.

Perry's agent, Pat Morris, released a statement shortly after the press conference that seemed to contradict Davidson's assertion that the decision was made by the Blackhawks.

"Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend to personal matters," Morris said in a statement. "Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time."

This past offseason, Perry signed a one-year contract with the Blackhawks after spending the previous two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Stanley Cup champion brought over 1,200 games of NHL experience to a young Chicago roster, and Perry has four goals and five assists in 15 games this season.