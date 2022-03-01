The Chicago Blackhawks named Kyle Davidson as the team's general manager on Tuesday. Davidson had served as the Blackhawks interim general manager after former general manager Stan Bowman resigned from the post following an independent investigations that revealed the sexual assault of former prospect Kyle Beach under Bowman's watch.

Davidson has been with the organization for 12 years and was named assistant general manager under Bowman in 2019. He was involved in the Chicago front office when the team won Stanley Cups in 2013 and 2015.

According to ESPN's Kristen Shilton, Tampa Bay Lightning director of hockey operations Mathieu Darche and Chicago Cubs assistant general manager Jeff Greenberg were the other two finalists for the position.

"Today is another step not just for me, but for my Blackhawks teammates within the organization and Blackhawks fans across the world," Davidson said. "I'm committed to building a winning team on and off the ice the right way—improving our internal framework and processes and working closely with a strong team of people to make decisions. I share the vision of the leadership team to create a positive culture throughout the organization and the game of hockey and promise to uphold our values in everything we do."

Prior to becoming the Blackhawks assistant general manager, Davidson oversaw the team's department of salary cap management. In addition, he has previously been involved in player contract negotiations the NHL Draft, salary arbitration, and scouting at the amateur and professional levels.

Davidson began as an intern with the Blackhawks in the summer of 2010. Prior to joining the Blackhawks organization, Davidson spent time in the Ottawa Senators front office as well as the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves and American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.