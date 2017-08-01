Celtics minority owner and potential NHL owner meets with Seattle stadium board

Boston Celtics minority owner and prospective NHL owner David Bonderman was in Seattle this week to meet with city council members about proposed renovations to the area's KeyArena, a long-speculated destination for pro hockey, according to Chris Daniels of NBC affiliate KING-TV.

Bonderman was spotted in the Seattle City Hall lobby late Monday morning, with Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke, and OVG's Director of Special Projects Lance Lopes, talking with Seattle City councilmember Debora Juarez and was later seen leaving with Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell.

Oak View Group is the company behind a proposed $564 million makeover of KeyArena, which is currently home to Seattle University's men's basketball team and the WNBA's Seattle Storm. And Bonderman is the man publicly working to take ownership of an NHL franchise -- something he reportedly first tried to do in 2007, three years before also attempting to purchase the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Monday's meeting between the two sides shouldn't come as a surprise considering recent additions to an advisory board for Seattle's KeyArena renovation plans -- additions that upped the board's representation of advocates for an NHL team in the city.