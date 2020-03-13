Coronavirus: NHL players and teams react to play being suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Due to coronavirus concerns, the NHL season has paused its regular season until further notice. The league made an official announcement on Thursday saying that the season will be paused and will resume once it is found appropriate. They are hoping the stoppage will not impact the Stanley Cup playoffs.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said, "In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019‑20 season."

Before the pause was announced, many teams had planned to play in front of an empty crowd and were shutting their doors to fans in order to help reduce the spread of the virus.

With the season now officially paused, many NHL players took to social media and spoke to reporters to share their thoughts on the season taking a halt.

Here are some player reactions:

Zdeno Chara said the news is difficult to process, but players respect the NHL's decision.

Zdeno Chara on the NHL's decision to suspend the 2019-20 season: pic.twitter.com/ceyqgEpfTW — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 12, 2020

P.K. Subban said the reality is bigger than hockey and encouraged everyone to do everything they can to stay healthy.

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is donating $100,000 so part-time staff at the arena can continue to have paychecks.

#FlaPanthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is going to donate $100,000 to make sure all part-time staff who work at BB&T Center get paid during this hiatus. His teammates will match that $100,000 with ownership putting in whatever else is needed. pic.twitter.com/SKNSrjrecO — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) March 13, 2020

Tuukka Rask spoke about the situation briefly following practice.

Tuukka Rask leaving #Bruins practice after it was cancelled Bev of #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/3iAOgi9PxA — Kevin Walsh NBC10 Boston (@kevinwalshtv) March 12, 2020

Many teams released statements on the situation.

The Toronto Maple Leafs said they will provide updates once they have them.

Following the @NHL’s suspension of the 2019-20 season, Toronto Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan provided the following statement: https://t.co/pDrZRauT0t pic.twitter.com/JsJfOKHAW5 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 12, 2020

The Carolina Hurricanes wrote a message telling everyone to treat their community with compassion and selflessness.

Many fans are wondering how the team's will handle tickets for games impacted by the stoppage.

The Colorado Avalanche said fans will either receive a refund, credit or be presented with another option.