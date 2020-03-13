Coronavirus: NHL players and teams react to play being suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
The NHL season has been suspended indefinitely
Due to coronavirus concerns, the NHL season has paused its regular season until further notice. The league made an official announcement on Thursday saying that the season will be paused and will resume once it is found appropriate. They are hoping the stoppage will not impact the Stanley Cup playoffs.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said, "In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019‑20 season."
Before the pause was announced, many teams had planned to play in front of an empty crowd and were shutting their doors to fans in order to help reduce the spread of the virus.
With the season now officially paused, many NHL players took to social media and spoke to reporters to share their thoughts on the season taking a halt.
Here are some player reactions:
Zdeno Chara said the news is difficult to process, but players respect the NHL's decision.
P.K. Subban said the reality is bigger than hockey and encouraged everyone to do everything they can to stay healthy.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is donating $100,000 so part-time staff at the arena can continue to have paychecks.
Tuukka Rask spoke about the situation briefly following practice.
Many teams released statements on the situation.
The Toronto Maple Leafs said they will provide updates once they have them.
The Carolina Hurricanes wrote a message telling everyone to treat their community with compassion and selflessness.
Many fans are wondering how the team's will handle tickets for games impacted by the stoppage.
The Colorado Avalanche said fans will either receive a refund, credit or be presented with another option.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bettman: Stanley Cup will be handed out
The end of the 2019-20 season is supposedly a matter of "when" not "if," according to Bettman
-
NHL suspends season due to coronavirus
The league hopes that the pause will not affect the Stanley Cup playoffs
-
What to know about NHL suspending play
Here's what to know as the NHL halts operations
-
Smith burns former team with arena joke
Florida Panthers fans, however many are out there, may want to look away
-
Power Rankings: Vegas top dogs in West
We've been waiting for an Alpha to seize the West, and Vegas may finally be ready to step into...
-
Colorado HS hockey goalies sets record
It happened in the longest state championship game in Colorado history
-
NHL trade deadline takeaways
We have all the latest updates and rumors from around the league as the trade deadline approaches
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown