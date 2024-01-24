New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod and defenseman Cal Foote have been granted indefinite leave of absences from the team, according to an announcement from the NHL franchise Wednesday.

"Michael McLeod and Cal Foote have each requested and been granted indefinite leave of absences from the team," the Devils' statement read. "The club will have no further comment at this time,"

McLeod currently has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 45 games this season. The 25-year-old was originally selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Devils and has tallied 85 points (29 goals, 56 assists) in 287 career games.

Foote, 25, has registered one assist in four games as a member of the Devils during the 2023-24 season. He also registered nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 24 games for the American Hockey League's Utica Comets this season.

Foote was originally selected with the No. 14 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. The defenseman has recorded 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in his four-year career with the Lightning, Nashville Predators and Devils.

On Thursday, The Globe and Mail reported that five members of the 2018 Canadian junior hockey team are slated to faced sexual assault charges in London, Ontario, Canada. No players have been named in that report, but McLeod and Foote did play on the team.