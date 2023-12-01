The injuries continue to mount for the New Jersey Devils in the early going. On Friday, the team announced star defenseman Dougie Hamilton will be placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

Hamilton tore his left pectoral muscle in Tuesday night's game against the New York Islanders, and he will be out indefinitely following surgery. Hamilton's IR stint will be retroactive to Nov. 28, but at this time, there is no timetable for his return.

This is another significant loss for the Devils, who have already had to deal with injuries to Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier in the early going. Hamilton, the team's No. 1 defenseman, has five goals and 11 assists through 20 games. He will leave big shoes to fill, but at least the Devils have a promising young prospect coming up to take his spot on the roster.

New Jersey recalled Simon Nemec from the AHL's Utica Comets, and he will make his NHL debut against the San Jose Sharks on Friday night. Nemec was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and he has spent the last couple of seasons with the Comets. In 2022-23, he totaled 12 goals and 34 points in 65 games at the AHL level.

Unfortunately for the Devils, Hamilton was not the only poor injury news they announced. Forward Tomas Nosek, who hasn't played since Nov. 18, will also be out indefinitely following surgery to repair a right foot injury.

As injuries take a toll on the New Jersey roster, the team is still trying to shake off a sluggish start. The Devils are battling a handful of other teams in the Eastern Conference wild card race, and Friday night's tilt against the Sharks is a good opportunity to pick up some points with a shorthanded lineup.