Watch Now: Highlights: Islanders vs Panthers ( 1:48 )

The Florida Panthers are reportedly expected to part ways with Dale Tallon, general manager and president of hockey operations, according to Sportsnet. Tallon has been with the team as the GM for 10 years after being hired in 2010. In 2017 he was named president of hockey operations. It is not yet known when he will officially be out.

The Panthers lost to the New York Islanders in the qualifying-round and were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Islanders won three games to one and secured the elimination with a 5-1 victory.

Florida had a record of 35-26-8 this season and landed fourth in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers missed the playoffs for three straight seasons before being included in this 24-team postseason format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 69-year-old saw the team earn two division titles, one in 2011-12 and one in 2015-16. Under Tallon, they had three appearances in the playoffs.

Tallon was a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks for 16 years after playing 10 years with Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and the Pittsburgh Penguins as a defenceman. He then worked in the front office for the Blackhawks and eventually became the GM.

He won a Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2010.