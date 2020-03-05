Former NHL brawler Matthew Barnaby arrested for fighting at Nashville bar

Former NHL enforcer Matthew Barnaby was arrested in Nashville early Thursday morning and accused of being too drunk in public, and choking someone. WGRZ Buffalo reports that police were sent to an establishment called Nashville Crossroads to respond to reports of an intoxicated male allegedly involved in an altercation with his girlfriend and some bystanders. The male also choked the bar's bouncer, according to police.

Barnaby got hit with assault and public intoxication charges and was released on $6,000 bail later that day. He will appear in court on March 27.

The last time the former NHL winger ran into trouble with police was back in May 2011, when he was charged with criminal mischief, trespassing, harassment, contempt and aggravated harassment. He was accused of breaking down his ex-wife's door and harassed her boyfriend over the phone. Later that year, he was charged with a DWI that ultimately got fired from his TV analyst job.

Barnaby served as an analyst for four years following the end of his NHL career in 2007. He racked up 2,500 penalty minutes throughout his career that included stints with the Sabres, Penguins, Lightning, Rangers, Avalanche, Blackhawks and Stars over 14 years.