Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is set to undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on Wednesday. As a result, he will miss the entire 2023-24 season as he recovers from the injury.

Landeskog missed the entire 2022-23 season as he battled the knee injury.

Back in October 2022, the Avalanche announced that Landeskog hadn't participated in training camp and had arthroscopic surgery performed on his right knee. At the time of that initial injury, the Avalanche star was slated to miss an estimated 12 weeks, but he never actually ended up playing at any point during the 2022-23 campaign.

Landeskog had missed time towards the end of the 2021-22 regular season after having knee surgery on the same knee in March 2022. However, the Colorado star did return for the team's Stanley Cup run and registered 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 20 games during that stretch. Landeskog had also tallied 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) in 51 regular-season games in 2021-22 before having his initial knee surgery.

Dating back to 2020, Landeskog has had four different procedures done on his right knee.

The Avalanche forward is currently signed through the 2028-29 season after inking an eight-year, $56 million contract extension in 2021. The 29-year-old star was originally selected by the Avalanche with the No. 2 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft and has racked up 248 goals and 323 assists in 11 season with Colorado.