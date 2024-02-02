The Winnipeg Jets have upgraded their forward group as they gear up for a heated Central Division race following the All-Star break. On Friday, the Jets acquired forward Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 third-round pick.

Monahan, 29, has been having a resurgent season with the Canadiens in 2023-24. His 13 goals, 22 assists, and 35 points are already the most he's put up since 2019-20 when Monahan was still with the Calgary Flames.

One of the reasons for the bounce-back in scoring has been his power play prowess. Monahan already has six goals and 10 assists on the man advantage, and that's probably a big reason why the Jets targeted him on the trade market. Winnipeg's power play ranks 24th in the NHL with a conversion rate of 15.7%, and it's one of the few areas of the team's game that's been lacking this season.

Now, the Jets will have a solid net-front presence on the power play as they fight the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars for first in the Central Division in the second half of the season.

For the Canadiens, this was a great piece of work by Kent Hughes. In 2022, Montreal got a first-round pick along with Monahan just so the Flames could get his contract off the books. Now, the Habs add another first-round selection by trading Monahan when his value is at its peak.