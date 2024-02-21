Veteran forward Jonny Brodzinski, 30, has secured a two-year extension with the New York Rangers, the team announced on Thursday. The journeyman forward has been a positive surprise for the Rangers this season, and he will be sticking around for a couple more seasons.

According to CapFriendly, Brodzinski's extension is worth a total of $1.575 million with an AAV of $787,500. That extension will kick in at the start of the 2024-25 NHL season.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Kings in 2013, Brodzinski has spent the bulk of his professional career at the AHL level. Between his stints with the Kings, San Jose Sharks and Rangers organizations, Brodzinski has played 313 AHL games. In that time, he has tallied 126 goals and 267 points.

Brodzinski began the 2023-24 season with the Rangers' affiliate in Hartford. He was first called up for a game against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 4, and he has carved out a nice role for himself ever since.

Brodzinski has tallied four goals, 11 assists, and 15 points in 37 games this season. All of those are career highs, and he has provided the team with solid five-on-five impacts in a bottom-six role. In fact, Brodzinski has recently been playing alongside former No. 2 overall pick Kaapo Kakko, and those two have developed some chemistry down the lineup.