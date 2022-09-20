Keith Yandle, who broke the NHL record for consecutive games played in January, announced that he's retiring after 16 seasons. The veteran defenseman made the announcement on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast on Tuesday.

"The last year it's one of those things I've been thinking about," Yandle said. "When that's all you know in your life, to call it quits on it, to call it an end, it's nerve wracking. You're worried about what you're going to do. Especially this time of the year, you're ramping up for training camp.

"The last couple weeks I've been at ease with it. Really enjoyed spending time with the family. …. I think for me I'm really at ease with it and looking forward to the next chapter."

On Jan. 25, 2022, Yandle broke Doug Jarvis' record as he played in his 965th consecutive game. The longtime defenseman's streak did come to an end at 989 games on April 2 when the Philadelphia Flyers listed him as a healthy scratch. Prior to that, Yandle's "Iron Man" stretch lasted from March 26, 2009 until March 29, 2022.

Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kessel is currently second behind Yandle on the consecutive games played list with 982.

During his 16-year NHL career, Yandle tallied 619 points (103 goals and 516 assists) with the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, Phoenix Coyotes and Flyers. He was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fourth round (No. 105 overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft, where he spent the first eight seasons of his professional career.

His best season came during the 2018-19 campaign, when Yandle registered a career-high 62 points (nine goals and 53 assists) with the Rangers. Yandle also registered at least 50 points in five of his NHL seasons.

The three-time All-Star spent his final NHL season with the Flyers as he signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the franchise in July 2021. Yandle recorded 19 points (one goal and 18 assists) in 77 games for the Flyers last season.