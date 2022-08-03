The Arizona Coyotes are downsizing for the foreseeable future. After playing in Gila River Arena from 2003 to 2022, the Coyotes will share Arizona State's new on-campus arena with the Sun Devils, and fans just got a sneak peek at what it will look like.

The Coyotes will play in Arizona State's new arena, which seats just over 5,000 fans, through at least the 2024-25 season. After playing in an 18,300-seat barn, Arizona will be in for a much more intimate experience over the next few seasons.

With tickets now on sale for the upcoming season, the Coyotes have released a virtual seat map for their new home arena. The digital images feature the Coyotes' branding at center ice, on the boards and on the jumbotron. One glance at the renderings is enough to see how much smaller the new facility is compared to Gila River Arena.

The Coyotes have also revealed the prices for various 2022-23 season tickets. According to the team's website, the most expensive seat in the building is priced at $510 per game. On the other end of the spectrum, the cheapest seat in the house is listed at $110 per game.

Not only are the Coyotes having some issues off the ice, but they are coming off a brutal 2021-22 season in which they accumulated just 57 points and finished dead last in the Central Division.