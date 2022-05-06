That's what he said.

During Thursday's TNT broadcast of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky had the opportunity to pose with the Stanley Cup. Gretzky then took the opportunity to hold up a sign that referenced a popular scene from "The Office."

In the fifth season of the comedy, Scott (played by Steve Carell) has Gretzky's quote written on a dry-erase board in his office and tries to pass it off as his own quote. Over the years, the scene has become a meme.

Following the hilarious moment, the TNT crew actually discussed the playoffs and focusing on the controversial call in Game 1 between the Rangers and Penguins. Filip Chytil scored a controversial goal late in the third period, but it was disallowed. Of course, the Penguins ultimately won Game 1 thanks to a deflection from Evgeni Malkin in the third overtime period.

Gretzky, a former Ranger, said he believes the goal should've counted. Of course, there's no way to know if New York would've held the lead, but fans also may not have been treated to goaltender Igor Shesterkin's record-setting 79-save performance across the three overtime frames.

The Rangers did come away with a 5-2 win over the Penguins in Game 2 on Thursday, which evened the series at one game apiece.