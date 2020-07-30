Watch Now: NHL Bubble Recap ( 1:31 )

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner is entering into another sports venture away from the ice. Esports, that is. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Marner, 23, is set to become a part-owner of OverActive Media, which has professional "Call of Duty" and "Overwatch" teams that are based in Canada.

"Over the past few months, I've live-streamed with several Toronto Ultra players and built some great friendships with the team at OverActive," Marner said, according to TMZ Sports. "As a gamer, my investment is an opportunity to join one of the best global esports organizations and to help bridge the gap between hockey fans and Esports. I'm looking forward to working with the players and the front office to introduce the Toronto Ultra and Toronto Defiant to a young audience of traditional sport fans."

In September 2019, Marner signed a six-year $65.3 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs. In just four NHL seasons, the talented forward has tallied 83 goals and 208 assists. Marner has his own Twitch channel and in his free time frequently streams himself playing "Call of Duty."

"With roots in the city of Toronto, our entire organization is thrilled to welcome a hometown hero and hockey superstar like Mitch Marner to our investor family," OverActive Media CEO Chris Overholt said. "Mitch's authenticity within the 'Call of Duty' scene and his interest in growing the esports industry will be such great additions to our fan base and to each of our franchises."