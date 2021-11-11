The NHL could be taking a portion of All-Star weekend outdoors this season. According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, the league is speaking with Las Vegas officials about holding two new All-Star Game skills competition events outdoors on the Las Vegas Strip.

League executives were in Las Vegas this week to speak to city officials, police, and at least one hotel, which Wyshynski has identified as The Bellagio.

The league wants to hold traditional skill competition events, such as hardest shot and fastest skater, inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, the outdoor events would have a theme centered around Las Vegas. According Wyshynski, the league is discussing several different ideas when it comes to the events, but each one will "have a Vegas touch to them."

If the NHL moves forward with the plans to hold a few events outdoors, Las Vegas Boulevard would likely have to be temporarily shut down in order for the events to go off without a hiccup. Las Vegas Boulevard is the main road that runs down the Las Vegas Strip, which is where many casinos, including the Bellagio, are located.

NHL All-Star Weekend is slated to be the last event before the league has a break for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The Olympics are scheduled to begin on Feb. 3 and run through Feb. 20. Barring unforeseen circumstances surrounding COVID-19, many of the NHL's biggest stars are expected to participate in the Winter Olympics after All-Star weekend, which is being hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to be played on Feb. 5.