NHL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy hockey picks for October 27

The 2018-19 NHL season rolls on with a seven-game main slate for DFS on Saturday beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. And with FanDuel offering a $30,000 NHL Breakaway, DraftKings offering a $65,000 Saturday Shootout, and dozens of other NHL DFS tournaments and cash games available, there are chances to win big money playing NHL DFS. Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and Penguins center Evgeni Malkin are among the most expensive players in NHL DFS for Saturday, but before you set your NHL DFS lineups you'll want to take see what DFS expert Mike McClure has to say. The DFS millionaire's NHL DFS picks have already helped lead followers to big cashes in the 2018-19 season.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NHL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NHL DFS player.

On Friday, McClure recommended Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog The result? Landeskog scored a goal and dished out two assists for a nearly 5x return on investment.

For Saturday, McClure loves Blue Jackets winger Artemi Panarin at $7,700 on FanDuel and $6,500 on DraftKings.

Panarin is a playmaker in every sense of the word, with 12 points already in nine games, including a three-assist effort his last time out. He puts up points in bunches, including four multi-point games already on the season, so get him into your lineup on Saturday and expect a big return against a Sabres defense that has allowed at least three goals in four of the last five starts by goaltender Carter Hutton.

McClure also likes Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko ($7,400 on FanDuel, $6,400 on DraftKings), who has dominated the Blackhawks in his career.

Tarasenko already has two goals and an assist in three games against the Blackhawks this year and they're probably lucky it hasn't been even worse than that. He's already peppered them with 14 shots on net and is a career 17.6 percent shooter against Chicago.

The Russian winger has 16 goals now in 25 career games against the Blackhawks, the most he's had against any team in the NHL. He's had another eight goals against them in 13 career playoff matchups as well. Start Tarasenko with confidence against the Blackhawks.

