It's the final day of the 2022-23 NHL regular season, and there's still a couple of meaningful games left to be played.

The exact matchups are still being finalized, specifically in the Central Division. Below is a comprehensive look at the NHL playoff picture as it currently stands entering the final 24 hours of the regular season.

Reminder: Here's how the NHL playoff seeding works

The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Each conference has two wild-card spots.

The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team.

The second-place and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.

*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker. Shootout wins are not counted in regulation plus overtime wins.

Eastern Conference playoff picture

Atlantic Division

1. Boston Bruins | 65-12-5 | 135 points (p)

The Bruins recently set the record for wins in a single season with 63 and also have tallied the most points (135) in NHL history.

Points percentage: .823

Regulation wins: 54

Regulation plus overtime wins: 61

Confirmed first-round matchup: Florida Panthers

2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 50-21-11 | 111 points (x)

The Maple Leafs have been locked into second place for a while now. We'll see if they can finally make it out of the opening round of the postseason.

Points percentage: .677

Regulation wins: 42

Regulation plus overtime wins: 49

Confirmed first-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Tampa Bay Lightning | 46-30-6 | 98 points (x)

Tampa Bay snapped a four-game losing skid with a dominant 5-0 win over Detroit to finish off the regular season. The Lightning will take that tiny bit of momentum into a tough opening round series against the Maple Leafs.

Points percentage: .598

Regulation wins: 38

Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

Confirmed first-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division

1. Carolina Hurricanes | 52-21-9 | 113 points (x)

The Hurricanes officially captured the Metro Division crown with a win over the Panthers on Thursday. Now we'll see if Carolina can overcome the losses of Max Pacioretty and Andrei Svechnikov and go on a Stanley Cup run.

Points percentage: .689

Regulation wins: 39

Regulation plus overtime wins: 48

Confirmed first-round matchup: New York Islanders

2. New Jersey Devils | 52-22-8 | 112 points (x)

New Jersey finished just one point behind Carolina in the Metro Division. As a result, the Devils get to face their rivals in the Rangers in what could be the most entertaining series of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Points percentage: .683

Regulation wins: 39

Regulation plus overtime wins: 50

Confirmed first-round matchup: New York Rangers

3. New York Rangers | 47-22-13 | 107 points (x)

The Rangers are now locked into third place in the Metro Division. Now it's time to see if the deadline acquisitions of Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko will result in a deep Stanley Cup run.

Points percentage: .652

Regulation wins: 37

Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

Confirmed first-round matchup: New Jersey Devils

Wild card

1. New York Islanders | 42-31-9 | 93 points (x)

The Islanders defeated the Canadiens on Wednesday night to become the last team to clinch a playoff spot and eliminate the Penguins from contention.

Points percentage: .567

Regulation wins: 36

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

Confirmed first-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes

2. Florida Panthers | 42-31-8 | 92 points (x)

The Panthers have officially locked up a playoff spot. Their consolation prize is facing the Bruins in the first round.

Points percentage: .561

Regulation wins: 36

Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

Confirmed first-round matchup: Boston Bruins

Western Conference playoff picture

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 47-21-14 | 108 points (x)

The Stars are clinging to the top spot in the Central for now. However, if the Avalanche can defeat the Predators on Friday, they'll win the division.

Points percentage: .659

Regulation wins: 39

Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

43 Current first-round matchup: Seattle Kraken

2. Colorado Avalanche | 50-24-7 | 107 points (x)

It'll all come down to Friday for the Avalanche. If they win, they'll face the Kraken in the opening round of the playoffs. If not, Colorado gets Minnesota.

Points percentage: .660

Regulation wins: 35

Regulation plus overtime wins: 44

44 Current first-round matchup: Minnesota Wild

3. Minnesota Wild | 46-25-12 | 103 points (x)

The Wild are locked into third place in the Central Division, so they'll face whoever doesn't take the division crown.

Points percentage: .628

Regulation wins: 34

Regulation plus overtime wins: 39

39 Current first-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights | 51-22-9 | 111 points (x)

The Golden Knights clinched a Pacific Division title with a victory over the Kraken on Thursday.

Points percentage: .677

Regulation wins: 38

Regulation plus overtime wins: 46

46 Confirmed first-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets

2. Edmonton Oilers | 49-23-9 | 107 points (x)

The Oilers have been the hottest team in the league since the trade deadline, and they tallied the second-most points in the West behind the Golden Knights.

Points percentage: .665

Regulation wins: 45

Regulation plus overtime wins: 50

50 Confirmed first-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings

3. Los Angeles Kings | 46-25-10 | 102 points (x)

The Kings ended the regular season on a strong note with a pair of victories to avoid falling into one of the Wild Card spots.

Points percentage: .634

Regulation wins: 37

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

41 Confirmed first-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers

Wild card

1. Seattle Kraken | 46-28-8 | 100 points (x)

Seattle dropped back-to-back games to Vegas to cap off the regular season. They'll either face the Avalanche or Stars in the opening round.

Points percentage: .610

Regulation wins: 37

Regulation plus overtime wins: 46

46 Current first-round matchup: Dallas Stars

2. Winnipeg Jets | 46-33-3 | 95 points

Winnipeg clinched the final playoff spot in the Western Conference following a 3-1 win over Minnesota on Tuesday.