NHL Power Rankings: Bruins, Flames, Sharks all on the move in the top five

So much movement with so little time left.

That's the story of the latest NHL Power Rankings, which arrive just weeks ahead of the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and feature yet another significant shuffling of the top five -- er, the top four behind this season's longstanding front-runner, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

No one is catching Tampa (and no one's been able to for a long, long time), but that doesn't mean the contenders right behind the Lightning are done climbing the standings. As we sit in mid-March, in fact, you might be able to make the case for at least a half-dozen teams as the No. 2 to Tampa. No joke.

The Nashville Predators loaded up on big-name depth at the trade deadline but have slipped of late, following a sweep of the Minnesota Wild with two straight losses, one of which came to the lowly Anaheim Ducks. The Winnipeg Jets also look a little too uneasy against the NHL's top competition. But take your pick of the Jets, the Preds, the Boston Bruins, the Calgary Flames, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals, and you might have yourself a Cup candidate. That's not even mentioning the Pittsburgh Penguins, who've turned things on at just the right time, and the Vegas Golden Knights, who suddenly look like their 2017-18 selves following the addition of Mark Stone.

The Sharks are on the rise, as are the Penguins, in this week's rankings. Still, it's a choose-your-own-adventure when it comes to the top 10. Outside of the Lightning, there's a whole lot of promise to be found.

Check out this week's entire rundown right here: