NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights enter top five; Penguins looking like a contender with playoffs approaching

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a shot to make NHL history by going for a record regular-season win total in advance of their anticipated Stanley Cup Playoff run, but they might not be the hottest team in hockey down the stretch.

For the second week in a row, that title could easily belong to the Vegas Golden Knights, who have risen into the top five of this week's NHL Power Rankings thanks to a 7-2-1 stretch that has them looking like the Western Conference favorite. To be frank, Vegas isn't the only non-Lightning team that warrants a look ahead of the playoffs, either.

While Tampa has long been the obvious Cup favorite entering the postseason, we've also got our eyes on the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have a bit of Stanley Cup Final experience themselves. Consistency hasn't exactly been the name of their game this year, but with three straight wins under their belt and an improving offense, the Pens can't be written off as a late contender. Neither can the defending champion Washington Capitals, who are also on the rise in this week's pecking order.

Perhaps the most notable victim of this week's changes: The Carolina Hurricanes. Dropping five spots and out of the top 10, it's not as if Carolina has lost its way as a balanced front-runner, winning six of its last 10 and coming off a tight win over the Montreal Canadiens. But with the St. Louis Blues still rolling behind Jordan Binnington and other powerhouse teams gaining ground, there isn't as much room for the Canes up top, especially considering their track record against the best of the best.

With the playoffs right around the corner, catch the entire NHL breakdown right here: