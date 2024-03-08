The Winnipeg Jets continue the arms race in the NHL's Western Conference. Just a few hours before the Friday trade deadline, the Jets announced they have acquired winger Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils.

In return the Jets sent a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick to the Devils. New Jersey will also retain 50% of Toffoli's $4.25 million salary.

Toffoli, 31, is playing on an expiring contract this season after being traded from the Calgary Flames to the New Jersey last summer. Toffoli and the Devils were expected to be true Stanley Cup contenders this year, but the team has struggled just to remain in the playoff race. To be fair, Toffoli has pulled his share of the weight with 26 goals and 18 assists in 61 games.

In addition to a finishing touch, Toffoli also brings a championship pedigree to Winnipeg. Toffoli was a key member of the 2013-14 Los Angeles Kings team, notching seven goals and seven assists throughout the team's Stanley Cup run. Toffoli was also with the Montreal Canadiens in their 2021 run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Winnipeg's offense has been inconsistent this season, but Toffoli will help eliminate some of those cold streaks. It'll be interesting to see where coach Rick Bowness places Toffoli in the lineup, especially with Gabriel Vilardi currently out due to injury.

Instead of holding onto Toffoli and hoping for a late playoff push, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald decided to cut his losses and get some draft capital back for a pending free agent. Now, Fitzgerald will have a little more ammo to improve his team and make it a contender in the 2024-25 season.