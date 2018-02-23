NHL trade deadline: Senators reportedly expected to deal Erik Karlsson by June
The All-Star is one of the biggest names in the rumor mill, and reports say a move is on the way
Less than a year after he spearheaded the Ottawa Senators' improbable run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Erik Karlsson is enduring his final days as a member of the team. Or at least that's what TSN's Travis Yost suggested in a report via Twitter on Friday, when he said "there is no belief that Erik Karlsson can be retained in Ottawa long-term" and that "the situation has become binary -- a trade here, or a trade in June."
Karlsson, the 27-year-old All-Star defenseman, has long been speculated as maybe the biggest name available ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline, but now, it appears the consensus is even more so expecting a move.
The veteran's teammates have openly lamented about the Senators' current state, what with all but the entire roster in "trade purgatory." And that state is essentially a direct byproduct of the team's sharp decline from 2016-17, when they almost upset the defending Stanley Cup champions. As of Friday, the Senators had won just 21 of their first 39 games -- good enough for third-worst in the entire league.
It's no surprise, then, that Karlsson could finally be dealt. For one, Ottawa could use all the reinforcements it can get. And Karlsson himself, a two-time Norris Memorial Trophy winner as the game's top defenseman, figures to be OK with heading to greener pastures at this point in his career. The blue-line scoring stud hasn't exactly shied away from trade speculation, either, if stories from Ottawa are to be believed:
-
Penguins trade for Derick Brassard
Pittsburgh finds itself a new third-line center as it looks to make a third straight run at...
-
NHL DFS, Feb. 23: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Luongo gives speech about shooting
The 38-year-old Luongo has been a longtime Parkland resident and is a father of two
-
Why no NHL players in the Olympics?
This might be the new norm at the Winter Olympics, so here are three reasons why
-
NHL pulling out has hurt Olympic viewing
It isn't a surprise to anyone, but an NBC executive acknowledged the ratings
-
Blackhawks ban fans for racist taunts
The Blackhawks take a stand against racism by banning four fans from future home games