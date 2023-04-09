Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid reached 150 points on the 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon, reaching one of the NHL's most notable milestones during the course of a 6-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. McDavid reached 150 points with a goal and an assist in the first period, then added one more goal later in the game.

McDavid becomes the sixth player in NHL history to ever score 150 points in a season, and the first to do so in nearly three full decades. The last player with at least 150 points in a season was Mario Lemieux, who had 161 in 1995-96. In addition to Lemieux (four times), McDavid also joins Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Steve Yzerman, Phil Esposito and Bernie Nicholls.

McDavid now has 64 goals and 87 assists on the season, which has helped the Oilers be in a position to win the Pacific Division at the end of the regular season. The Oilers have two games left to try and surpass the Vegas Golden Knights, who lost a shootout to the Dallas Stars in their most recent game.

McDavid has one more opportunity to make history at the end of the regular season, as his next goal will tie for the most goals scored in a single season since 2000. That mark was set by Alex Ovechkin, who scored 65 goals in 2007-08.