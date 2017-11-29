Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely after landing on IR with lower-body injury

The Pittsburgh Penguins had better hope they've got some Vegas magic in them with their backup goalies, because starting goalie Matt Murray is out indefinitely, designated as "week to week" by coach Mike Sullivan after landing on Injured Reserve this week.

Murray, a two-time Stanley Cup champion in the net, left Monday's Penguins victory, a 5-4 overtime decision against the Philadelphia Flyers, after colliding with Jakub Voracek. The 23-year-old net-minder won't be back on the ice anytime soon, it appears, as Sullivan called upon 22-year-old backup Tristan Jarry, then addressed questions of Murray's long-term durability.

Matt Murray hurt after Voracek collides with him on a breakaway pic.twitter.com/Cx3sQt0Ooj — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 28, 2017

"I think we do as much as we can, as far as preparing all of our guys -- not just Matt -- to withstand the types of injuries we think we can avoid," Sullivan said, per NHL.com. "There are some that, if we do our due diligence as far as strength and conditioning, flexibility and recovery and rehab, nutrition, we control all of those things, it should diminish some of the injuries we think we can avoid. There are others that occur because the game is a belligerent game."

Murray, of course, has missed significant time for the Penguins before. A lower-body injury kept him sidelined for Pittsburgh's first 11 games of the 2016-17 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and another ailment forced him to miss two games of the Eastern Conference Finals the year before. He also sat out the first nine games of last season due to a broken hand.

Jarry, 22, has gone 2-0-2 since replacing Antti Niemi as the Pens' backup goalie, and he's expected to team up with call-up Casey DeSmith, an American Hockey League veteran, in Murray's absence.