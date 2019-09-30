Penguins' Sidney Crosby is day-to-day after taking shot off leg, status for season opener is 'encouraging'

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, according to coach Mike Sullivan, who announced the news on Crosby's status on Sunday.

On Saturday, in the team's final preseason game, Crosby was hit in the leg with a shot from Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella. The veteran player was only in for 6:42 before getting hit, and did not play the final two periods.

Crosby's injury update is positive, according to Sullivan, but he gave no timetable for a return. "Sid is day-to-day right now," Sullivan said, going on to explain the injury and why he sat out the rest of the game. "He was hit with a shot and we held him out for precautionary reasons. His status is encouraging."

As of now there is no word on whether the 32-year-old will play in the team's first regular season game. "Injuries are a part of the game. It is what it is," Sullivan said. "We just have to adjust. I think that's where the versatility that our group has comes into play."

The Penguins open their season at home at the PPG Paints Arena on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres.